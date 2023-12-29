Pornhub blocks North Carolina access to website ahead of new law

RALEIGH — One of the world’s largest pornography websites has blocked access to at least some North Carolina users because of a new state law starting Jan. 1, which requires users to verify their age, according to our partners at WRAL.

Pornhub’s site is redirecting North Carolina users to a message telling them to ask lawmakers to oppose the law.

It’s not clear how age verification will be implemented on the websites.

The legislation says law enforcement isn’t expected to police sites but instead, it sets up a process for parents to sue porn websites if their child accesses the site.

The website made the same move in Montana where a similar law is also going to start in the new year.

