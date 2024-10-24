Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The first section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has reopened near Blowing Rock.

The National Park Service has been working for weeks to clear trees and mudslides along the parkway. The park service said Helene brought down tens of thousands of trees along the parkway.

Crews have been working hard to get the section open because it was important for businesses in Blowing Rock. Now, the gates are open near town.

The fall leaf season is the most important time of the year in Blowing Rock and owners told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that business after the storm was off as much as 80%.

After the storm hit, the National Park Service brought in 275 employees from 37 states to help with the recovery efforts.

The roadway and overlooks are open but some of the trails and the Price Park Campground remain closed because of damage.

Faherty also learned that Grandfather Mountain, which you can access from the parkway, reopened Wednesday. Appalachian State University is also set for its first home game this weekend since the storm hit.

(WATCH BELOW: Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding)

Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding

©2024 Cox Media Group