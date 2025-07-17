Portion of Gaston County highway reopens after spill

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Highway 74 West was closed at Cox Road in Gaston County due to a hydraulic fluid spill, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said early Thursday afternoon.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions.

It was expected to be reopened at 4 p.m. However, Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene at 1:15 p.m. and the road had fully reponed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed leaving Gaston County library

Pedestrian struck, killed leaving Gaston County library

©2025 Cox Media Group