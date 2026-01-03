Possible measles exposure in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina health officials say a person infected with measles may have exposed people in Gaston County.

The Department of Health says the patient was at Constantine’s Restaurant on New Hope Road after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

People who were there should monitor for any symptoms.

Officials say that same person visited McAdenville that same day, but did not go inside any places there.

