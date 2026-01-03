Local

Possible measles exposure in Gaston County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Measles 3D graphic representation
Measles This illustration provided a 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. (cdc.gov)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina health officials say a person infected with measles may have exposed people in Gaston County.

The Department of Health says the patient was at Constantine’s Restaurant on New Hope Road after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

ALSO READ: Measles outbreak in South Carolina worsens with 185 cases reported

People who were there should monitor for any symptoms.

Officials say that same person visited McAdenville that same day, but did not go inside any places there.

VIDEO: Health department on alert after recent measles exposure in SC

Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read