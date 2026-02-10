The power of good sleep

CHARLOTTE — We all know sleep is important, but with endless advice promising better rest, it can be hard to know where to start. Whether you struggle to fall asleep or simply want to improve your sleep quality, Consumer Reports says focusing on what truly works can make a meaningful difference.

Sleep affects nearly every part of your life. Getting enough rest can improve overall health, boost energy levels, and help manage stress. According to Consumer Reports senior home editor Tanya Christian, sufficient sleep significantly reduces the risk of chronic illnesses, including obesity, heart disease, and even depression and anxiety.

Despite its importance, many people aren’t getting the rest they need. Nearly 40 percent of middle-aged Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis, and more than one in ten has been diagnosed with chronic insomnia. Even small amounts of lost sleep can add up. Research shows it can take as long as four days to recover from just one hour of missed sleep.

Christian says the best approach is consistency. Prioritizing enough sleep every night is key, along with getting daily exposure to sunlight and regular exercise, both of which help regulate the body’s internal clock. Diet matters, too. Studies show that eating more fruits, vegetables, and legumes is linked to better sleep quality.

The right sleep setup can also make a big difference. Consumer Reports’ top-rated mattresses include the Casper Snow for hot sleepers, Casper The One for budget-conscious shoppers, and the Sleep Number p6 smart bed, which allows users to customize firmness. Pillows play an equally important role. Christian explains that your sleeping position determines the loft you need, and choosing the right height helps support your neck and keep your spine aligned throughout the night.

For people who need to block out light or noise, simple accessories like sleep masks and earplugs can help create a more restful environment and make it easier to stay asleep.

Sleep matters at every age. Consumer Reports says that poor sleep for children and teens has been linked to lower academic performance and may worsen mental health issues such as anxiety and ADHD.

Prioritizing good sleep isn’t just about feeling rested—it’s a powerful investment in your long-term health and well-being.

