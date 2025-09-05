Power outage affects traffic lights in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A major power outage in east Charlotte left thousands without power Friday morning.

The outage in and around Plaza Midwood has caused traffic lights to go dark in the area.

According to Duke Energy, there are currently 2,100 customers without power.

The outage was first reported around 3:30 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unclear.

