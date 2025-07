MATTHEWS, N.C. — Some traffic lights are out on Highway 74 in Matthews due to a power outage, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Emergency officials are urging people to be cautious.

Matthews Fire and EMS advised drivers to treat those intersections that are completely out as a four-way stop.

