Community honors NASCAR great Greg Biffle, plane crash victims with public memorial

CHARLOTTE — Fans and members of the racing community will gather Friday morning to honor NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his family and three other people killed in a Statesville plane crash on Dec. 18.

The memorial, open to the public, starts at 11 a.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum. Biffle, wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder, as well as Dennis Dutton, his son, Jack, and Craig Wadsworth will be remembered.

For fans who are unable to attend in person, NASCAR will livestream the ceremony here.

A separate tribute is planned to honor Biffle’s life and legacy Friday afternoon in downtown Mooresville. The memorial is set to begin at 3 p.m.

Racing enthusiast Cleetus McFarland will perform a tribute burnout near Biffle’s NC Auto Racing Walk of Fame star. There, fans can also view a special collection of Biffle’s racing memorabilia.

