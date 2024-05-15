President Biden commends fallen officers as ‘heroes’ during national memorial

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in our nation’s capital Wednesday for the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. It honors those killed in the line of duty.

President Joe Biden spoke at the event.

President Joe Biden’s motorcade passes by on his way to the US Capitol building to speak at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. We are live at noon on Channel 9 with the latest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/wnDsDXUXiz — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 15, 2024

“Two weeks ago, I was in Charlotte, North Carolina. Spent some time with the families of the eight brave police officers who were shot in the line of duty,” Biden said. “Tragically, four of them were killed. They were husbands, fathers, heroes. All of you who serve, for your families left behind, you live a simple truth. Every time you put on that shield and walk out of the house, your family wonders if that call will come.”

Tragically 4 of them were killed. They were husbands, fathers, heroes. All of you who serve for your families left behind -you live a simple truth: Every time you put on that shield and walk out of the house, your family wonders if that call will come.”@wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 15, 2024

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK COVERAGE:

The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service is held on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, which is basically on its lawn. It happens on May 15 every year, which is National Peace Officers’ Day.

During the memorial, the families of the fallen, law enforcement officers and elected leaders pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty, as well as the work officers around the country do daily.

It’s an emotional event as so many officers gather in this city this week.

>> Channel 9 reporters Hunter Sáenz and Hannah Goetz are live in Washington until Friday with team coverage of National Police Week.

(WATCH BELOW: National Police Week: Honoring fallen heroes in Washington)

National Police Week: Honoring fallen heroes in Washington

©2024 Cox Media Group