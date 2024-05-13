Families, law enforcement gather in Washington for National Police Week

WASHINGTON — Families from across the nation are gathering in Washington D.C. this week to honor those across the country who have been killed in the line of duty. The families are being joined by law enforcement to mark the start of National Police Week.

The gathering comes as the last of four funerals was held Monday for the officers ambushed in Charlotte two weeks ago.

Officers from multiple agencies in our area cycled to the Capitol in honor of the fallen heroes. They arrived in Washington over the weekend, in time for several events this week that honor the brave men and women in law enforcement.

Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers took off on a 500-mile ride Thursday from Uptown Charlotte in the Bike 2 DC - Ride to Honor. Fresh on their minds was Officer Joshua Eyer, who was killed in the line of duty last month. Officers who worked alongside Eyer at the North Tryon Division took turns riding his duty bike up to Washington, along with his helmet and vest.

The ride, which honored all those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, is one special part of the week. Before they left Charlotte, Sáenz and Goetz spoke with Congresswoman Alma Adams who talked about the importance the week holds.

“Folks who give up their lives each and every day. You leave home and don’t know if you’re going to come back, but you have taken an oath to serve and protect,” Adams said. “And so I think those of us who are being protected by our officers really need to show as much appreciation for that as we possibly can — and support for their families.”

Candlelight vigil

One of the biggest events this week is the candlelight vigil to be held Monday night. By 5 p.m., organizers were already at the National Mall getting set up for it.

At the vigil, the new names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial will be read off. The names belong to the officers killed in the line of duty last year.

