President Donald Trump addresses Charlotte crime, honors Iryna Zarutska in State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump highlighted the 2025 murder of a Charlotte woman during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Trump spoke about the death of Iryna Zarutska, who was killed on the Blue Line light rail, as her mother sat in the audience.

Anya Zarutska attended the address as a guest and received a standing ovation from much of the chamber.

During his speech, the president blamed Democratic policies for the circumstances surrounding the death of Zarutska’s daughter.

Trump questioned the safety of the city during his nationally televised remarks. “Charlotte, North Carolina. And by the way — what’s going on with Charlotte?” Trump said.

He also criticized members of the audience who remained seated while Zarutska was recognized, asking, “How do you not stand? How do you not stand?”

Trump identified DeCarlos Brown as the suspect in the killing and claimed he entered the country through open borders. However, Brown is an American citizen.

Records show Brown has a long, documented history of criminal activity and mental health issues.

Brown was previously included on a list of people considered for early release from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, officials with the Department of Adult Correction stated that the list did not influence the timing of his actual release from jail in 2021.

In the years following that release, Brown faced further legal intervention. He was arrested in both 2024 and 2025 for the misuse of 911 services. In both of those instances, a judge released him before the fatal incident on the Blue Line.

In response to the case, a measure called Iryna’s Law took effect in North Carolina in December. The state law aims to keep violent repeat offenders in custody for longer periods by tightening rules for pretrial release.

It requires judges to consider a suspect’s full criminal history and housing information before they can be released from jail.

Furthermore, the law mandates that judges provide a written explanation for their decisions regarding pretrial release.

President Trump promised Zarutska that she would receive justice for her daughter’s death. However, no specific timeline for legal proceedings was mentioned in the address.

Channel 9 has reached out to local leaders, as well as the North Carolina Democratic Party, for comment regarding the president’s remarks. We are awaiting a response.

