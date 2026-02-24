Lawmakers from Carolinas bring guests to President Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump will address the nation during his State of the Union tonight at 9 p.m. The president is expected to focus on what he describes as “economic strength” during the speech in Washington, D.C.

The address marks the first State of the Union of the president’s second term. Lawmakers from North Carolina and South Carolina have selected various constituents to join them as guests for the event. A Democratic response is scheduled to follow the president’s remarks.

President Trump addressed the anticipated length of the speech on Monday.

“It’s going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about,” Trump said. His press secretary noted that the address will emphasize the economy and may include the unveiling of new policy initiatives.

Several lawmakers from the Carolinas are bringing constituents as their guests to the event.

Rep. Pat Harrigan, who represents the 10th District from Lincolnton to Winston-Salem, is bringing Matt Van Swol. Swol is a social media influencer from western North Carolina.

Rep. Mark Harris of the 8th District, which covers Mecklenburg to Richmond County, will be joined by Dr. Michael Whitson. Whitson is the founder of the nonprofit Cameron’s House of Hope.

Rep. Tim Moore, a former North Carolina House Speaker who now represents the 14th District, invited small-business owner Billy Walkowiak. Walkowiak founded the company Collision Safety Consultants. Moore’s district includes residents from Mecklenburg to Burke County.

In Raleigh, Rep. Deborah Ross is bringing North Carolina State Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls as her guest.

Live coverage of the State of the Union begins at 9 p.m. on Channel 9. The address will be followed by the Democratic response.

