President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss healthcare in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to North Carolina on Tuesday.

The two are heading to the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh where they are expected to discuss healthcare and efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable.

“It’s an incredibly personal issue that affects people’s pocketbooks. And that affects their dignity and how they’re able to go through the world and provide for their families. And so the President wants to talk to people across the country, and especially in North Carolina,” said Christen Linke Young, Senior Advisor to the President.

Biden and Harris are expected to lay out their vision for healthcare in North Carolina, which will include strengthening the Affordable Care Act and expanding the number of drugs Medicare can negotiate prices for.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Republican Party released a response to the visit saying, “We welcome the President and Vice President to our state so we can highlight the threat the Biden-Harris-Stein agenda poses to our families who want a government that acts on their behalf instead of the wishes of the Democratic donor class.”

