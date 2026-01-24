President Trump approves federal disaster relief for NC, SC ahead of ice storm

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump approved federal disaster relief for North and South Carolina as both governors warned their residents Saturday about an incoming ice storm.

Ice totals are still on track with 0.25″-0.50″ expected southeast of Charlotte, and 0.50″+ possible around and north of the metro area.

The declarations will give state leaders access to deploy more generators to hospitals and support shelters and provide emergency food, water, and fuel.

“Please plan for the possibility that you’ll not only be stuck at home for a few days, but that you may be without power,” Stein said.

“That means you can’t; you won’t be able to recharge your cell phone, utility refrigerator is gonna go out, not have any lights, likely won’t have any heat. And because the roads are going to be icy in parts of the state for so long, it’s gonna be very difficult for someone to get to you,” McMaster added.

Both governors are also urging people to stay off the road unless it’s necessary. They also added that crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear and the power on.

(WATCH BELOW: Duke Energy sets up at Carowinds to respond to winter storm)

