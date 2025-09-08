President Trump weighs in on deadly light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will be looking into the murder of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee on the light rail in Charlotte.
CMPD says Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail in South End by Decarlos Brown on Aug. 22, and CATS released surveillance video of the attack last week.
The president was on a tarmac in Maryland when a reporter asked him about that video.
“When did this happen?” Trump said. “I see the video. I’ll know all about it by tomorrow morning.”
