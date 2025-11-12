Principal transforms school basement into food pantry for families in need

Dozens of families in Burke County are getting help with food and clothing thanks to an elementary school principal.

Officials said 56% of students in the school district get SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

Forest Hill Elementary School principal Nikki Costello started a food pantry after creating one 15 years ago at East Burke High School when she was a teacher.

She transformed the basement at Forest Hill Elementary into the food pantry.

“This is all about helping people,” Costello said. “It’s all done through volunteers. My mom is my biggest cheerleader. She helps me out significantly. I have teachers and retired teachers that help around both of the pantries.”

The pantries are open one Saturday each month. They provide food and clothing for as many as 75 families in the area.

Custodian Silvia Mahon, along with her daughter, volunteer at the pantry at Forest Hill Elementary.

“I never heard of a school helping,” Mahon said. “But we have a blessing where the school is helping a lot in the community, the children and the families.”

The donations come from the community and the school district’s Souper Bowl Canned Food Drive.

Costello is thankful for the support to help families in need.

“This is how I serve others is through helping and providing assistance,” Costello said. “It’s my love language.”

Costello said during the holidays she also tries to provide turkeys for some families prior to the Christmas break.

Every week local churches also provide food for 30 families at the school.

VIDEO: Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of food boxes to aid families in need

©2025 Cox Media Group