Family creates scholarship in honor of paramedic killed in Florida crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A procession will be held Thursday for GEMS paramedic Mary Jolly, who died this week after being hit on Interstate 95 in Florida while trying to save a crash victim, and her family has created a scholarship in her honor.

Molly, 27, of Dallas, stopped at the wreck in Brevard County on Saturday when she was hit. She was airlifted to a hospital and died on Monday.

The procession will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday the weigh station on Interstate 85 North in Gaston County and end at Gastonia First Assembly of God.

Meanwhile, Jolly’s sister and family members are raising money to start a scholarship in her name.

The Jolly Good Samaritan Scholarships will support aspiring first responders who hope to make an impact as she did.

Click here for the GoFundMe campaign.

“A little bit of darkness over the agency because she did bring that light,” said Capt. Brandon Miller, Gaston EMS on Thursday.

Miller said Jolly had a reputation of going the extra mile for patients.

“She wouldn’t leave the side of one of her patients until she knew that she was comfortable and had the feeling that she was going to be OK,” Miller said.

Miller told Channel 9 about his reaction when he learned that Jolly had been involved in the Florida crash.

“It was a shock,” he said.

However, Miller said he was not surprised she stopped to help.

“That tells her story,” Miller said. “She knew somebody was in trouble and she wanted to stop to make sure they were OK.”

Miller added that, “It’s a sad moment for all of us. Her presence will definitely be missed.”

Jolly’s memorial service will be after Thanksgiving.

