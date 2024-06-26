Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — A huge sports weekend in Charlotte just got even bigger due to a new event bringing pro tennis to the Spectrum Center.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced the Charlotte Invitational. It features two exhibition matches with four of the top tennis players in the sport.

Among them are reigning Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens. This is expected to occur on Friday, December 6.

The next day, the city will host the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium.

“The opportunity to bring a first-class event only helps us bring further first-class events, so all eyes are on Charlotte. The attention is on our community, and as we continue to expand our portfolio and drive success, future events want to continue to follow in those footsteps,” Chief Operating Officer Will Pitts said.

Tickets for the Charlotte Invitational are expected to go on sale in mid-July.

