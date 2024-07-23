Star power likely to boost Charlotte tennis event

CHARLOTTE — Carlos Alcaraz is a little more than a week past claiming his second straight men’s singles championship at Wimbledon. And that is good news for the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

Alcatraz is headlining a tennis doubleheader at Spectrum Center later this year, the newly created Charlotte Invitational. On July 23, general public ticket sales begin after a recent presale. Organizers are encouraged by response so far, though they declined to disclose the number of tickets sold in the presale.

“The level of excitement has been amazing,” Danny Morrison, the foundation’s executive director, told the Charlotte Business Journal. “Interest for this has been as high as anything we’ve ever done.”

The Dec. 6 doubleheader at Spectrum Center will feature Alcaraz facing Frances Tiafoe in men’s singles and a women’s singles matchup of Madison Keys versus Sloane Stephens.

