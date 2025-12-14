Project 2 Heal celebrates veteran’s graduation with service dog

CHARLOTTE — Project 2 Heal, a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, children with special needs, and adults with disabilities, will celebrate the graduation of local veteran, Peter Chryst, and his fully trained mobility service dog, Prince.

The community raised over $60,000 to make this pairing possible at no cost to the veteran.

The graduation also coincides with Project 2 Heal’s end-of-year campaign, Give Today, Heal Tomorrow, which aims to raise $40,000 by Dec. 31.

These funds will support additional service dog placements in the Charlotte area.

