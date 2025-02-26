Proposal to limit student cellphone use in schools up for review by lawmakers

NORTH CAROLINA — Lawmakers are set to discuss a statewide policy to ban or restrict cellphones in schools, with House Bill 87 under review this Tuesday.

The proposed legislation aims to limit student access to cellphones during class, differing slightly from a previous Senate bill that also targeted other electronic devices like tablets and laptops.

According to WRAL, local school districts have faced pushback on similar policies, highlighting the emotional nature of the debate.

The House K-12 education committee will review the bill on Tuesday, and the Senate will discuss it on Wednesday. The bill could undergo significant modifications during these discussions.

The outcome of House Bill 87 remains uncertain as lawmakers prepare to debate its provisions and address concerns from both sides of the issue.

