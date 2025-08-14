Proposal to move LGBTQ+ books to adult section stirs controversy in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A proposal to move children’s books with LGBTQ or sexual themes to the adult section of the York County Library sparked heated discussions at a packed meeting on Tuesday.

The informal proposal, discussed by a subcommittee of the York County Library Board, aims to relocate books containing sexual content, including transgender and LGBTQ themes, from the children’s section to the adult section.

Stephanie Griffith, a grassroots organizer, expressed strong opposition to the proposal, stating, “We don’t want to use resources to fight book censorship, and that’s what it is. People are gonna call it book banning if they move the books. It’s restricting access to people that need access.”

Parent Robert Rummage supported the idea, saying, “I do not want to ban books and book banning is wrong - but I do think - in this case - the library board is working with some wisdom to say let’s not ban them, but put them in an area where sexualized discussions are more appropriate.”

The proposal is similar to changes made by the Greenville County Library System, which resulted in a lawsuit from the ACLU.

This context adds to the controversy surrounding the York County Library’s discussions.

No decisions were made at the meeting, and library leaders indicated that a decision might not be reached until the end of the year.

