Proposed bill would allow NC grocery stores to sell canned cocktails

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers advance a bill allowing canned cocktails with ABV under 10% to be sold in grocery stores.

A committee in Raleigh advanced the proposed bill on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers say the current restrictions on liquor sales are unnecessary.

If anyone wants to enjoy a pre-mixed cocktail, they will have to buy it at an ABC Store.

That could change if the new law passes.

State law only allows ABC Stores to sell them because they are made with spirits.

However, some lawmakers say the alcohol by volume in canned cocktails is more similar to the ABV in beer and wine, so grocery stores should be able to sell them, too.

If passed, any canned cocktail that has an ABV of less than 10% would be allowed to be sold in grocery stores.

Lawmakers removed a provision that would have allowed ABC Stores to be open on Sundays, but the bill would allow anyone over 21 to order two drinks at once at a bar.

Lobbyists supported it while a pastor spoke against it.

“The opportunity to get more efficient in how we provide more product and good commerce across our state is really important,” said Andy Ellen, North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.

“Alcohol controls are not needless red tape,” said Mark Creech, Return America Christian. “They are safeguards. They slow things down. They create friction. They promote moderation. This bill has worked to remove too many of those safeguards all at once.”

Canned cocktails would still be sold at ABC Stores regardless of whether this passes.

This passed to the Finance Committee.

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