Proposed data center regulations spark debate in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Council held a second reading Monday night on proposed zoning ordinance amendments that would establish new requirements for future data centers built in the county.

The proposed regulations would impact construction standards for the industry as work continues on a $1 billion data center project near Lake Wylie.

Jonathan Buono, with York County Planning and Development, said the county is acting as part of a nationwide trend of jurisdictions addressing the specific needs and impacts of data centers.

“We are in a situation that is evolving nationwide where jurisdictions are having to confront data center uses,” Buono said.

He noted that the standards adopted by the county could serve as a model for other areas, stating, “whatever we as a county are going to adopt is going to be a jumping off point for a lot of the rest of the state.”

The proposed amendments would require developers to conduct noise studies using acoustical engineers. Buono, a representative for York County Planning and Development, explained that these studies are intended to manage the impact of the facilities on the surrounding area.

“It would have to demonstrate that at full build out, the site would comply with our performance standards and our nuisance ordinances,” Buono said.

The regulations also establish standards for the height and exterior appearance of data centers.

Because these facilities consume large amounts of energy and produce significant heat, the county is proposing the use of light-colored materials and specific paint finishes to manage building temperatures.

“One of the strategies these data centers use is light colored materials or paint finishes so they’re reflecting more of the light off of the building,” Buono said.

Additionally, the ordinance would mandate that all new data centers use closed-loop water systems. Buono said the goal of this requirement is to ensure the facilities use minimal water resources.

Community members shared different concerns regarding the speed and scope of the proposed changes.

John Gossett, a York County resident, criticized the council’s decision timeline. “This thing’s being rushed through,” Gossett said.

Another resident, Chuck Green, argued that the current proposal lacks necessary detail. “I don’t think it goes far enough and includes quite enough information,” Green said.

Dan Balloon, an attorney representing QTS, the developer of the Lake Wylie facility, questioned the motivation behind the new rules.

Balloon described the current environment as “a subjective and frankly political process that we shouldn’t and that we haven’t been thus far.”

However, he noted that the developers are prepared to meet specific environmental and safety standards.

“My client has shown that they are willing to abide by the noise protection, vibration protection, and water protection,” Balloon said.

Colleton County passed an ordinance last November allowing data centers in rural areas, which landowners are now suing over.

The town of Gaffney also passed an ordinance two months ago, creating a data center district.

However, that could be all for nothing because there are six bills in the state legislature right now that address data centers in some way.

Land clearing is already underway at the site along Lake Wylie as part of the first phase of the 90-building project. It has been unfolding for several years, according to the Herald.

QTs bought hundreds of acres of land off Hands Mills Highway and Campbell Road in 2023 for development and negotiated a tax incentive agreement with York County.

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