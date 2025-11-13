Protecting yourself from text message scams

CHARLOTTE — A new Consumer Reports survey finds texting and messaging scams have jumped 50% in the past year, and the group being targeted the most is Gen Z — the generation currently aged 13 to 28.

“Scammers are trying to rip off young adults, and those 18-29-year-olds are falling for scams at record levels,” Consumer Reports’ Yael Grauer said.

Reports of text scam attempts from Gen Z’ers have tripled.

“They text a lot,” Grauer said. “It’s a primary form of communication, and they have instant access to money on their phones.”

According to the CR Cyber Readiness Report, 37% of Black Americans who ran into a scam lost money, compared to 15% of white Americans. The Federal Reserve says a larger share of white adults use credit cards compared to Black adults.

“Credit cards are safer than many other payment methods because you have the right to request a chargeback for fraudulent transactions,” Consumer Reports’ Chuck Bell said. “Consumers who do not use credit cards have fewer rights to dispute fraud when it occurs.”

To protect your money:

Don’t reply to random or unsolicited texts. That just confirms your number is active, so scammers may keep bugging you or sell your number. Instead, block the number and mark it as spam.

Cut down on text spam before it reaches you. Check with your phone carrier — most offer free tools to filter or block unwanted messages.

Watch out for phishing scams. Be suspicious of requests for personal information from texts, emails or messaging apps. If the message seems urgent or time-sensitive, that’s a red flag.

Use a credit card when you shop online. Apps like CashApp, Venmo and Zelle usually don’t offer the same protections.

Consumer Reports offers a free security planner tool. It offers customized recommendations to help you create your own digital security plans.

VIDEO: Don’t fall for it: Scam texts claim outstanding tickets

Don’t fall for it: Scam texts claim outstanding tickets

©2025 Cox Media Group