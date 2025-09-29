Scammers use new tactic to steal thousands from Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE — Scammers stole $19,000 from a woman’s bank account using a new tactic.

“My phone rang, it was USAA, and he told me he was with the Fraud Department,” said Allison Adams.

She said she thought she got a call from her bank, warning her thieves tried to steal thousands out of her account. Adams said they knew things she thought only the bank would know.

The scammer convinced her to deposit $19,000 at a local Chase Bank, to help catch the crooks.

“It’s my husband’s retirement and disability money,” Adams said. “So, everything he’s worked for, for 22 years.”

USAA denied Adams’ fraud claim because she gave the crooks access to the account herself and made the deposit herself.

