Protests and celebrations erupt over US-Israel attack on Iran

CHARLOTTE — There’s been a joint attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel in the heart of Tehran.

President Donald Trump says Iran’s Supreme Leaders Ali Khamenei, the defense minister, and a military commander were all killed.

The attack sparked both celebrations and protests overseas and here at home.

We have reactions from lawmakers and the community.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts was in Uptown Charlotte where he heard from protestors, as well as our local GOP.

A protest took place at Romare Bearden Park around 4 p.m. Saturday, but it didn’t stay at that location.

A collection of groups, including Democratic Socialists, took to the streets and marched toward College Street, over to Trade Street, and then up toward the intersection of Tryon Street.

This protest came together on short notice with participants calling for an end to military action in Iran.

They accused President Trump of going back on some of his campaign promises by taking this military action. The protestors also believe that the resources being used in the Middle East would be better spent here at home.

“I would say look through the last several decades of history,” said organizer Zach Thomas. “Name me a single time where U.S. intervention in the Middle East has led to anything positive for the county.”

“I’m not surprised to hear that they are opposed to the actions being taken in Iran, but right now what I’m seeing across the board is people in Iran cheering, people in other major metropolitan cities being relieved that one of the great dictatorships of the 21st century may be coming to an end,” said the Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party Kyle Kirby.

He believes President Trump is taking the right course of action to protect American lives here and abroad.

Members of Congress are also reacting.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham posted a statement on the strike to X.

God bless @POTUS for planning and now executing Operation Epic Fury, making America more safe and eventually more prosperous. I seek God’s protection for all under President Trump’s command, as well as our allies in Israel.



My mind is racing with the thought that the murderous… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 28, 2026

North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd also released a statement on the strikes.

It reads in part, “President Trump knows well that the American people do not favor prolonged conflict.... but Iran’s nuclear weapons and long range missiles represents a grave threat to our safety and security.”

Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, condemned the strikes. In a statement he said in part, “The decision to take this nation to war rests with Congress, and launching large-scale military operations... raises serious legal and constitutional concerns.”

Channel 9 will continue to follow all developments of this attack, including next steps from both the Trump administration and Iran.

