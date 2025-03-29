PSA Airlines CEO talks Charlotte HQ move

CHARLOTTE — Two months ago, on Jan. 29, PSA Airlines Inc. disclosed plans to move its headquarters to Charlotte from Dayton, Ohio. Hours later, one of the company’s planes collided with a U.S. Army helicopter upon approach at Reagan National Airport in Washington, killing all 64 people aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash as PSA and parent company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) work with the federal agency to determine what happened. The deceased included four Charlotte-based crew members.

PSA is not commenting on the crash while American Airlines has provided periodic statements from CEO Robert Isom memorializing passengers and crew members and praising efforts to reduce helicopter traffic around Reagan National.

At the same time, PSA has resumed work on its headquarters move, scheduled to be completed in January 2026.

On March 25 at American’s Flight Training Center near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, PSA CEO Dion Flannery met with CBJ to discuss progress on the move from Ohio. His temporary office for the day was a no-frills space usually occupied by Christine Hollanshead, PSA’s Charlotte-based vice president of talent management.

Flannery, a career aviation executive who never intended to go into the industry, was positive on the progress made so far for the company’s relocation. He cited high interest among the airline’s 350 Dayton-based employees to stay with PSA in Charlotte — headquarters workers have until April 30 to declare their intent — while pointing toward a smooth path so far building out space at Water Ridge Office Park for PSA’s new hub.

The airline is starting by finishing interiors on 78,940 square feet in the Water Ridge building. PSA plans to leave one floor unfinished for expansion.

