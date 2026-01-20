PSA Airlines moves into Charlotte headquarters building

On the fourth floor of an inconspicuous building in Water Ridge Office Park, a team of PSA Airlines Inc. employees sit and stand in front of multiple computer screens, looking at everything from weather and turbulence patterns to positioning planes for takeoffs and maintenance across the country.

The airline’s internal operations center — with limited access to ensure maximum security — sits within easy viewing distance of the air traffic control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. As the PSA masterminds juggle flights and rearrange jets as needed throughout the regional air carrier’s network, they can look out the window and see some of their handiwork in real time: CLT is PSA’s largest service center, accounting for 180 of the airline’s 750 daily departures.

A company spokesperson described the operations floor as PSA’s “nerve center,” operated by dispatchers, duty managers, crew scheduling and pay administrators, and maintenance operations controllers. Nearby are other operations-centric employees, including performance management, training schedulers and related roles.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: PSA workers protest for higher wages at Charlotte Douglas

PSA workers protest for higher wages at Charlotte Douglas

©2026 Cox Media Group