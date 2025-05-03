PSA Airlines shores up hiring plans for new Charlotte HQ

CHARLOTTE — PSA Airlines Inc. expects to hire at least 200 people from the Charlotte area in the coming months, the carrier told CBJ this week.

PSA updated that jobs figure after 115 people from the Dayton, Ohio-based regional airline’s headquarters accepted relocation offers by the carrier’s April 30 deadline.

The positions to be hired locally include jobs in maintenance, finance, supply chain, operations, safety, human resources and talent management.

“We’ve had high interest,” airline spokesperson Joe Horvath told CBJ.

In January, PSA, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., disclosed plans to move its headquarters to Charlotte next year.

