PSA workers protest for higher wages at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — On Monday, some PSA flight attendants held a rally to demand better pay.

Demonstrators, with signs, lined the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and the entrance to Charlotte Douglas Airport.

The gathering was one of several protests held nationwide against PSA, which is a regional carrier owned by American Airlines.

It follows years of negotiations between employees and the company.

“Members are fired up; they want something to be done because they’re continuing to struggle every day,” said AFA spokesperson Sean Griffin.

Union leaders will continue to negotiate with the airline in Washington, D.C.

VIDEO: Hickory protesters rally against spending bill on Independence Day

Hickory protesters rally against spending bill on Independence Day

©2025 Cox Media Group