Public invited to meeting about superintendent search for Fort Mill Schools

FORT MILL, S.C. — The company helping Fort Mill Schools find a new superintendent is looking for feedback from the public.

The educational leadership search firm, BWP and Associates, will meet with the public Thursday night to get input on the superintendent search.

Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps plans to retire in late June after 45 years with the district.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the District Training and Support Center at the district office.

VIDEO: Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process

