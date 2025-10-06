Public schools seek to ditch class rank in NC

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Board of Education is seeking legislative approval to allow traditional public schools to omit class rank from high school transcripts, aligning with a policy already in place for charter schools.

According to WFAE reporting, the state Board of Education passed a policy that officially exempts charter schools from including class rank on transcripts, a move made possible by the new student information system.

The board has also taken steps to request that the General Assembly consider extending this option to traditional public schools, highlighting concerns from educational leaders about the negative impact of class rankings.

Proponents of the change say class ranks cause division and competition in the classroom and suggest exploring alternative systems, such as quartile rankings.

