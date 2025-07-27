Publix signs lease for Matthews store

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Publix Super Markets will anchor this mixed-use development in Matthews.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer has inked a lease deal for a 50,000-square-foot store that will include a full-service pharmacy and drive-thru. The store will be part of Cadia Matthews, located at Stallings and Idlewild roads.

Charlotte-based Pappas Properties is behind that 82-acre wellness-focused, master-planned development.

