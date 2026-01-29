QB trainer shares insight into Drake Maye’s rise to stardom

CHARLOTTE — Myers Park High School alum Drake Maye is weeks away from appearing in a Super Bowl in just his second season with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback helped lead New England to a 10-7 win in last week’s AFC Championship.

Maye’s high school trainer, Anthony Boone, told Channel 9 that he always knew he would be a star. He first spotted Maye at a recruiting camp with some of the best quarterbacks in the southeast.

“There were a lot of big-name kids that were rising seniors, 4- and 5-star kids that had offers; he was just this young kid out there blending in, having a good time, and keeping up with everybody,” Boone said.

The two started working together shortly after the camp. It was Boone’s job to help make sure Maye took advantage of his talent.

“Just seeing, like, ‘Hey man, this kid is going to rise to the occasion. He’s the cream of the crop for him being a young guy,” Maye said. “I can help him get the tools he needs and understand what he’s doing to really elevate his platform; the sky is the limit for the kid.”

As Maye has ascended at Myers Park, UNC, and now the Super Bowl, he has never changed.

“A lot of guys have had a chance to be around Drake and his presence; they would all say the same thing: he’s never switched up who he was for any situation at any moment,” Boone said. “He’s probably one of the more pure and genuine people that you’ll meet.”

