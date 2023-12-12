Queen City to host rap royalty Nicki Minaj in 2024

CHARLOTTE — Barbz in and around the Queen City are in for an exciting spring as the “Queen of Rap” announced two tour dates in the Carolinas.

Nicki Minaj announced her world tour shortly after dropping her new album, Pink Friday 2.

Minaj posted a tour poster to her Instagram on Monday with the caption “BARBZZZ!! It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!! Presale this week and tickets available FRIDAY 🎀🥳.”

In addition to a Charlotte date, the Pink Friday 2 World Tour includes festival dates, placing Minaj in Raleigh for the Dreamville Festival.

She’ll be at the Spectrum Center on March 26 before going up the East Coast and returning to North Carolina weeks later on April 7 for J. Coles’ annual music celebration.

Although the Dreamville lineup hasn’t been officially released, the Raleigh festival was listed in her tour dates and announced by LiveNation, who is producing the tour.

Tickets for Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour begin with a presale that launches on Dec. 12. General sale begins on Dec. 15 on NickiMinajOfficial.com.

She’ll cross the Atlantic to bring the tour to Europe in May.

Minaj holds an iconic place in contemporary music culture. She became the first woman to hold 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits with 133 total entries, the most among female hip-hop acts, LiveNation says. That’s just one of the multiple records she’s broken, hence her being commonly referenced as the “Queen of Rap.”

The full tour date list:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

*Festival Performance

