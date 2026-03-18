Queen’s basketball gets sendoff fit for a royal as they prepare for the big dance

A sendoff fit for a royal was held Wednesday morning as the Queens University men’s basketball team loaded up to head to St. Louis for the big dance.

“Watching our team, our men’s basketball team make this. It’s a big accomplishment,” said sophomore Camryn Teasley said.

The team quickly made its mark after becoming an NCAA Division I member in July 2025.

Teasley was just one of many Queens students elated to see the team make the NCAA Tournament.

“We are a small school, and a lot of people don’t know us, but watching them succeed and represent Queens together is a big thing,” she said.

Queens punched their ticket after winning the ASUN Championship in overtime, which was a victory that had their fans on the edge of their seat.

“You’re nervous and you’re not even in the room,” said senior Ella Porter. “How they dealt with the pressure.”

“I was sitting on my couch, and I felt like I was playing. I was sweating. My heart was beating. I was screaming,” said Teasley.

That win got them a date with Big 10 champions Purdue.

The Royals have a few things going for them against the Boilermakers.

Purdue lost as a favorite before a few years ago as a No. 1 seed in the first round.

Queens has their secret weapon, a statue of “Buddy the Street Dog,” which is the team mascot they hand out to the best player from each game.

All of that has fans feeling confident.

“They’re going to win it all,” Teasley said. “We’re going to be there to support them. We’re going to watch and we’re going to be here when they come back with that big trophy.”

There are high expectations and a lot of confidence at the campus of Queens University.

If Queens pulls off that upset, the team will take on the winner of Miami and Missouri in the next round.

VIDEO: Queens University men’s basketball team makes history with NCAA tournament bid

Queens University men’s basketball team makes history with NCAA tournament bid

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