Queen’s Cup Steeplechase event canceled for 2024 as transition to new leadership stalls

MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — The Queen’s Cup Steeplechase will not be run in 2024 due to uncertainty over who will manage the event into the future, CBJ has learned.

Event founders Bill and Carrington Price last summer negotiated a partnership between the steeplechase’s nonprofit board and another local nonprofit, Dream On 3, to operate the Queen’s Cup. In July, Dream On 3 and the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation issued a press release touting a plan “to protect the event and preserve the love of horse racing while simultaneously benefitting a charitable organization.”

However, the management structure fell apart in recent weeks over operating responsibilities.

CBJ has learned the steeplechase board held an emergency meeting this week and plans to hold another one later this month.

Read more here.

©2023 Cox Media Group