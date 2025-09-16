Queens University of Charlotte to merge with Elon

CHARLOTTE — Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte are set to merge, aiming to enhance access, expand programming, and strengthen their positions in the evolving higher-education landscape, officials with the colleges announed on Tuesday.

The merger is expected to be finalized with a definitive agreement in December, with accreditation anticipated by June 2026. Both universities will continue to operate their respective campuses and maintain NCAA Division 1 sports programs.

It will allow the combined universities to leverage nearly $2 billion in resources and assets, including over $600 million in endowments. Queens’ endowment was reported at $166 million in its most recent tax filing.

Elon University, which has over 7,000 students enrolled, recently opened a regional law school in Charlotte in 2024 and plans to add a physician assistant studies program in 2027.

In the 2025 edition of Best Colleges, Elon University is ranked No. #121 in National Universities. It’s also ranked No. #1 in Best Undergraduate Teaching.

Queens University, founded in 1857, currently enrolls roughly 1,600 students. The merger aims to preserve the legacies of both institutions while focusing on student-centered innovation and civic engagement.

