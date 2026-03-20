Queens University takes action after pest reports in dining halls

CHARLOTTE — Queens University is taking new sanitation steps after students reported pests in campus buildings.

According to The Charlotte Observer, videos recently spread on the social media app Yik Yak showing at least one rat and a roach allegedly in a dining hall.

Health concerns began earlier in the year when the Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the facility on Jan. 28. During that visit, several dining areas received a grade of 84.5, which is a “B” rating. Inspectors reported seeing gnats throughout the facility and noted this was a repeat violation from a report filed in October 2025. The inspection also identified food debris on equipment, missing labels and employee belongings stored on top of clean dishes.

The dining facilities were inspected again on Feb. 6, at which point all areas within the student center received an “A” grade. Despite the improved rating, the inspector noted minor issues including food and sticker residue on containers and cooked chicken being stored at an improper temperature.

University leaders say it will bring in pest control, monitor its food storage areas and follow sanitation rules.

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