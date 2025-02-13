Rabid fox tries to attack person in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Officials in Lincoln County say they’ve confirmed the second case of rabies of 2025 after a fox tried to attack a person earlier this week.

It happened on Monday as a person was on Walker Road in Lincolnton. A fox was reportedly acting aggressively and “attempted to attack ... unprovoked.”

The person wasn’t hurt, but the fox was taken for rabies testing. Lincoln County Animal Services got confirmation Thursday that the fox had rabies.

Officials are urging people to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations.

If you see a wild animal that may be sick or showing signs of abnormal behavior, you can report it at 704-736-4125.

