Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County announced the first positive rabies case in Mint Hill in a release Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control and Mecklenburg County Health Department confirmed that a raccoon near Mintbrook Drive in Mint Hill tested positive for the disease.

One pet was exposed, but there are no human exposures at this time, according to the release.

In the release, AC&C also reminded pet owners of the importance of keeping your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date. North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

