Rachel Hunt elected Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — In a close race for North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, Democrat Rachel Hunt has come out victorious.

Hunt pulled away with the win by gaining 49% of the state’s votes.

Her opponent, Republican Hal Weatherman, managed to clinch 48% of those votes.

In October, Hunt explained to Channel 9 why she desired to run for the position, saying:

“I’m running to bring common sense leadership back to Raleigh that focuses on working together on the issues that unite us instead of pushing division. North Carolina deserves leaders who will prioritize protecting the rights of our citizens and continuing to grow our economy.”

