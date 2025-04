CHARLOTTE — The Gold and Blue lines will be suspended this weekend due to preventive maintenance, said officials with the Charlotte Area Transit Authority.

The service interruption will begin at 2 a.m. Saturday and it lasts until 4 a.m. Monday.

Bus bridges will be in place to replace train services.

Riders should look for information boards that will direct them to the appropriate locations.

