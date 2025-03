BELMONT, N.C. — Norfolk Southern is repairing a railroad crossing in downtown Belmont.

Police closed Main Street and Eagle Road near Lakewood Road Monday morning.

Belmont police did not say how long the closures will last.

Drivers on Main Street can use Central Avenue as a detour.

Drivers will have to avoid Eagle Road altogether.

