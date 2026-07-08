Railroad crossing upgrades disrupt traffic in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Upgrades to railroad crossings in NoDa will close sections of multiple roadways through the end of the work week.

North Davidson Street is closed between East 36th Street and Mercury Street for the upgrades. Mercury and East 37th streets are also closed between North Davidson and North Alexander Street.

Drivers should use North Tryon Street as an alternate route throughout the duration of the repairs.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

Crews arrived on scene to begin working around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The closures are expected to last through Friday.

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