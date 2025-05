BOONE, N.C. — A rape was reported on Wednedsay in the Frank Residence Hall at Appalachian State University, according to its police department.

There is no suspect in the alleged sexual assault that happened on Wednesday.

The university is providing resources to assist the victim and anyone involved.

“The university will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community,” campus police said.

VIDEO: Samaritan’s Purse helps App State students with flood cleanup