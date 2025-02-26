Local

Rare 7-planet alignment can be seen this Friday

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FILE- Planets
By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A rare planetary alignment is going to happen on Friday night. In this alignment, all seven plants will appear in a line across the sky.

The planets will be visible to the naked eye and include Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupite,r and Mars.

ALSO READ: Planets align in ‘planet parade;’ how you can see it

While planetary alignments aren’t uncommon, it is rare to have all seven planets at once.

We typically only get three or four at a time. In fact, the next time this will happen isn’t until 2040.

VIDEO: SEE: Scientists discover ‘marshmallow planet’ that can float in bathtub

SEE: Scientists discover ‘marshmallow planet’ that can float in bathtub The planet, TOI-3757 b, has the same average density as a marshmallow. (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group

Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

0

Most Read