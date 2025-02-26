Rare 7-planet alignment can be seen this Friday

CHARLOTTE — A rare planetary alignment is going to happen on Friday night. In this alignment, all seven plants will appear in a line across the sky.

The planets will be visible to the naked eye and include Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupite,r and Mars.

While planetary alignments aren’t uncommon, it is rare to have all seven planets at once.

We typically only get three or four at a time. In fact, the next time this will happen isn’t until 2040.

