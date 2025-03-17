Reading Resource Centers set up in affordable housing communities

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Books for Kids drive is underway and we want to share one of the places your donations are going.

Among their many initiatives, our partner in the drive, Promising Pages, continues to set up Reading Resource Centers at affordable housing communities around the Charlotte area. We visited with them as they set up one in Pineville. They provide free books to all ages and literary resources for adults.

“It’s folks who donate to the 9 Books for Kids drive that enable us to do that. So the books that you know, WSOC-TV viewers donate to us, then go on to these reading resource centers, and the family now has bedtime story, a family now has a book to laugh over or have an important conversation about,” says Executive Director Kelly Cates.

There are about 30 of these reading resource centers in the community. The goal is to place them in areas considered book deserts. More than 62,000 children in the Charlotte area live in book deserts meaning there’s no access to books from their homes. Promising Pages says right now, requests for the centers exceed the available funding.

