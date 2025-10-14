Reformed Lake Norman Marine Commission to hold inaugural meeting

DENVER, N.C. — The Lake Norman Marine Commission will hold its first meeting since it dissolved in July.

The meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Florence S. Shanklin Library in Denver.

The reformed nine-member commission is made up of representatives from the four counties that border the lake: Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Its main function is to promote safety and recreation on the late, including maintaining navigational aids, buoys, and shoal markers.

It also oversees regulations and restrictions on charter and rental boats.

VIDEO: Lake Norman Marine Commission to dismantle by July, some hope to reassemble

Lake Norman Marine Commission to dismantle by July, some hope to reassemble

©2025 Cox Media Group